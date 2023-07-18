From stopping alcohol to ventilated houses, the 10 anti-heat rules of Sis 118 – Lifestyles

With the heat of these weeks it is better to avoid alcohol and also pay attention to staying at home: it is important that the rooms are always ventilated.

These are some of the recommendations of the anti-heat handbook drawn up by the Italian Society of the Territorial Emergency System 118 (Sis 118).

Here are the 118 rules for dealing with high temperatures in the city:

1. Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun in the presence of external temperatures in the shade greater than 35° C (30° C in the case of particularly humid days), especially in the time slot between 11.30 and 17.00. In the case of fragile subjects (children, the elderly and fragile subjects) avoid going out between 11.30 and 17.00 in these temperatures.

2. When exposure to the sun is prolonged, stay in the shade and, if possible, in a well-ventilated place, for even short periods, at least 10-15 minutes. In the event of long journeys by car, ensure adequate temperatures with air conditioning or adequately ventilating the passenger compartment, avoiding stops in the sun.

3. Drink water and mineral salts, in quantities of at least 3 liters per day (except in patients with severe kidney or heart problems who will have to deal with the doctor). A moisturizing and energy solution can be made at home by dissolving a teaspoon of table salt, 5 tablespoons of sugar (to be avoided in diabetics) and the juice of 6 squeezed lemons in a liter of water.

4. Wet the garment frequentlyparticularly the nape, if exposed to the sun or to temperatures above 35°C for prolonged periods.

5. Wear light clothes (made of natural fibers such as linen or cotton) and a light-colored hat (if possible wet) when you are exposed to the sun.

6. Avoid swimming or exercising in water after eating. Avoid doing physical activity during the hottest hours.

7. Avoid drinking alcohol when temperatures exceed 35° C or, in any case, in case of prolonged exposure to the sun.

8. If you deprive your home of an air conditioner, keep the windows open and the shutters down. Use a fan in places where you park. Under no circumstances should you lock yourself indoors in conditions of poor ambient ventilation.

9. Eat plenty of fruit and vegetables several times a day. Avoid large meals, fatty foods, preferring instead carbohydrates and fish or white meat proteins. Pay attention to the correct storage of foods, especially frozen or refrigerated ones.

10. Go to your trusted doctor for recalibrate drug dosage taken, particularly if they are vasoactive drugs (antihypertensives) and/or diuretics.

