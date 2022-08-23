Home Health From the US green disk to the first rapid antidepressant pill – Healthcare
From the US green disk to the first rapid antidepressant pill – Healthcare



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US body that regulates the approval of new treatments, has approved the first fast-acting oral antidepressant drug, Auvelity (Axsome Therapeutics), an extended-release tablet (containing two active ingredients, the dextromethorphan and bupropion).

It is the “first and only fast-acting oral drug approved for the treatment of major depressive disorder with antidepressant efficacy starting from one week of use,” Graziano Pinna, a neuroscientist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, told ANSA.

