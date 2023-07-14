Home » Fruity Gazpacho with Croutons | > – Guide – Cooking
by admin
Ingredients for the vegetable soup:

Clean all vegetables and fruit, peel and cut into small pieces as needed. Place in a large blender, puree and season to taste.

All ingredients should come from the fridge, the colder they are the better. The fruit can also be frozen.

Ingredients for the croutons:

Cut the bread into cubes, peel the garlic. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the bread cubes until crispy. Add the garlic to flavor.

Pour the soup into plates or bowls and serve sprinkled with croutons. If you like, garnish the whole thing with spring onions.

Ingredients for the spread:

A delicious spread can also be made quickly from the gazpacho. Wash the fruit and quarter the gooseberries. Put all the ingredients in a saucepan, bring to the boil, simmer for 5 minutes and bind with pectin if necessary. Let cool down.

14.07.2023

