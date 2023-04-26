Fruity rhubarb dessert in a glass with mascarpone cream

A dessert does not always have to be complicated to be really tasty. With just a few ingredients, including fruit and mascarpone, wonderful treats can be made in a glass and today’s rhubarb dessert in a glass is the perfect proof of this. Pleasantly sweet, but at the same time light, with a sour note, fruit cream and delicate mascarpone cream, this dessert will spoil you and your loved ones.

Rhubarb dessert in a glass – can be varied as desired

In addition to rhubarb, you can also add raspberries or strawberries to the fruit cream for a strawberry and rhubarb dessert in a glass to make the whole thing even more fruity and aromatic. The fruits also give the fruit sauce a richer red tone. However, this step is optional. As a topping you can use hazelnut brittle or sprinkles as you like. Otherwise you only need 6 glasses and a saucepan in addition to the ingredients specified.

800 grams of rhubarb; washed, peeled and cut into small pieces

150 grams of sugar

1 tsp grated orange zest

250 g Mascarpone

250 g low-fat quark

5 tbsp milk

1 packet of vanilla sugar

optionally some raspberries or strawberries

For the topping:

Hazelnut brittle or homemade sugar sprinkles

How to prepare the dessert

Prepare 6 glasses of 200 ml for filling.