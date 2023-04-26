Fruity rhubarb dessert in a glass with mascarpone cream

A dessert does not always have to be complicated to be really tasty. With just a few ingredients, including fruit and mascarpone, wonderful treats can be made in a glass and today’s rhubarb dessert in a glass is the perfect proof of this. Pleasantly sweet, but at the same time light, with a sour note, fruit cream and delicate mascarpone cream, this dessert will spoil you and your loved ones.
Rhubarb dessert in a glass – can be varied as desired
In addition to rhubarb, you can also add raspberries or strawberries to the fruit cream for a strawberry and rhubarb dessert in a glass to make the whole thing even more fruity and aromatic. The fruits also give the fruit sauce a richer red tone. However, this step is optional. As a topping you can use hazelnut brittle or sprinkles as you like. Otherwise you only need 6 glasses and a saucepan in addition to the ingredients specified.
- 800 grams of rhubarb; washed, peeled and cut into small pieces
- 150 grams of sugar
- 1 tsp grated orange zest
- 250 g Mascarpone
- 250 g low-fat quark
- 5 tbsp milk
- 1 packet of vanilla sugar
- optionally some raspberries or strawberries
For the topping:
- Hazelnut brittle or homemade sugar sprinkles
How to prepare the dessert
Prepare 6 glasses of 200 ml for filling.
- In a saucepan, heat the rhubarb, a third of the sugar and the orange zest in about 3 tablespoons of water.
- In case you decided to add more fruits, you can do that in this step as well.
- Once everything starts to boil, reduce the heat a bit and let it simmer for 5 minutes.
- In the meantime, mix the mascarpone with the quark, milk, vanilla sugar and the remaining sugar (100 g) in a bowl.
- Let the fruit compote cool down.
- Layer the two creams in the glasses: first a layer of fruit cream, then the mascarpone cream, then fruit again and finally mascarpone.
You can create any number of layers. Just adjust the thickness.
- If desired, top the rhubarb dessert with mascarpone with the selected topping (brittle or crumble for a crumble).
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.