Fruity rhubarb dessert in a glass with mascarpone cream

Fruity rhubarb dessert in a glass with mascarpone cream

A dessert does not always have to be complicated to be really tasty. With just a few ingredients, including fruit and mascarpone, wonderful treats can be made in a glass and today’s rhubarb dessert in a glass is the perfect proof of this. Pleasantly sweet, but at the same time light, with a sour note, fruit cream and delicate mascarpone cream, this dessert will spoil you and your loved ones.

Rhubarb dessert in a glass – can be varied as desired

In addition to rhubarb, you can also add raspberries or strawberries to the fruit cream for a strawberry and rhubarb dessert in a glass to make the whole thing even more fruity and aromatic. The fruits also give the fruit sauce a richer red tone. However, this step is optional. As a topping you can use hazelnut brittle or sprinkles as you like. Otherwise you only need 6 glasses and a saucepan in addition to the ingredients specified.

  • 800 grams of rhubarb; washed, peeled and cut into small pieces
  • 150 grams of sugar
  • 1 tsp grated orange zest
  • 250 g Mascarpone
  • 250 g low-fat quark
  • 5 tbsp milk
  • 1 packet of vanilla sugar
  • optionally some raspberries or strawberries

For the topping:

  • Hazelnut brittle or homemade sugar sprinkles

How to prepare the dessert

Combine rhubarb dessert in a glass with strawberries or raspberries

Prepare 6 glasses of 200 ml for filling.

  • In a saucepan, heat the rhubarb, a third of the sugar and the orange zest in about 3 tablespoons of water.
  • In case you decided to add more fruits, you can do that in this step as well.
  • Once everything starts to boil, reduce the heat a bit and let it simmer for 5 minutes.
  • In the meantime, mix the mascarpone with the quark, milk, vanilla sugar and the remaining sugar (100 g) in a bowl.
  • Let the fruit compote cool down.
  • Layer the two creams in the glasses: first a layer of fruit cream, then the mascarpone cream, then fruit again and finally mascarpone.
    You can create any number of layers. Just adjust the thickness.
  • If desired, top the rhubarb dessert with mascarpone with the selected topping (brittle or crumble for a crumble).
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Brittle or sprinkles are suitable as a topping for a crumble

