To begin talking about an alleged illness of the Russian president, in March, was the Daily Mail who had cited several Western intelligence reports. Since then he had begun to monitor the state of health of the head of the Kremlin, so much so that he studied every public appearance of him. The walk, the gestures and the expressions on his face had now been targeted by everyone. According to initial research Putin could have been suffering from a problem with

demenza or parkinson

. And, again, there was also talk of a

cancer

to be treated with drugs that cause visible swelling of the face. To confirm the cancer thesis, in May, also the

head of the 007 Ukrainians

the major general

Kyrylo Budanov

in an interview with Sky Newsma

however, he had not provided

any detail or

proof of his claims

.

“Putin has cancer”, US intelligence evidence –

According to the weekly Newsweekin April, Putin would have undergone treatment for a

advanced stage cancer

. The information was allegedly contained in a confidential report drawn up by US intelligence. The indiscretion, disclosed to the weekly by three American intelligence leaders, who had personally read the document, had reached the height of months of rumors about the alleged health problems of the Russian president, shortly after being denied by the

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

.