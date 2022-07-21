Home Health “There is no proof that Putin is sick”
Health

“There is no proof that Putin is sick”

by admin
“There is no proof that Putin is sick”

To begin talking about an alleged illness of the Russian president, in March, was the Daily Mail who had cited several Western intelligence reports. Since then he had begun to monitor the state of health of the head of the Kremlin, so much so that he studied every public appearance of him. The walk, the gestures and the expressions on his face had now been targeted by everyone. According to initial research Putin could have been suffering from a problem with

demenza or parkinson

. And, again, there was also talk of a

cancer

to be treated with drugs that cause visible swelling of the face. To confirm the cancer thesis, in May, also the

head of the 007 Ukrainians

the major general

Kyrylo Budanov

in an interview with Sky Newsma

however, he had not provided

any detail or

proof of his claims

.

“Putin has cancer”, US intelligence evidence –

According to the weekly Newsweekin April, Putin would have undergone treatment for a

advanced stage cancer

. The information was allegedly contained in a confidential report drawn up by US intelligence. The indiscretion, disclosed to the weekly by three American intelligence leaders, who had personally read the document, had reached the height of months of rumors about the alleged health problems of the Russian president, shortly after being denied by the

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

.

See also  High blood pressure, the fish you must avoid eating

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy