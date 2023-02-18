It’s officially here — the opening day of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood!

We’ve been anticipating this day for a while, and we’re definitely excited to check out all the offerings in this new land. But one of the most important things we’ve got to dive into? The food!

The main restaurant in Super Nintendo World is Toadstool Cafe. Yes, it’s themed after the adorable Toad and his friends!

When you step inside the restaurant, you’re immediately transformed right into the mushroom world! All the windows in the restaurant show you into Toad’s world instead of what’s really outside! This restaurant did require a return time when we went, so keep that in mind for your visit.

You can also see the different items available for purchase on screens before you get to the register as well.

The seating area is plentiful with tables and booths all themed to Toad’s mushroom world.

We were also very impressed by the detailing on the ceiling!

Now it’s time to dig into our food! First, we’re trying the Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots for $5.99. These are mini mushroom-shaped knots brushed with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley and come with a side of marinara sauce. These were fluffy, warm, and had such a great combination of flavors.

Next up is the Piranha Plant Capresewhich you can order for $12.99. This is tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, asparagus, and basil pesto served with mixed greens, shaved radish, and apple vinaigrette. If you want a light and healthy option, this is a great choice. Everything tasted fresh, and we loved the apple vinaigrette the best!

The Mario Burger is made with and all-beef patty, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese served on a brioche bun with a side of truffle French fries. You can get it for $16.99. The burger itself was juicy and flavorful and the flavors worked very well together.

We’ve also got the Super Star Lemon Squashmade with honey lemon soda with mango stars and assorted tropical bobas for $8. We didn’t taste much honey, but it reminded us of Sprite! The boba tasted like mango and tropical punch and paired with the soda, it was a great sweet/tart combo.

And finally, we’re rounding out dessert with the Princess Peach Cupcake for $9.99. It’s a raspberry-filled Funfetti cupcake with buttercream frosting and a Princess Peach chocolate crown. The filling tasted like fresh raspberry, and overall this treat was a little too sweet for us, but we enjoyed it. If you love sweet treats, this is for you!

That’s everything from Toadstool Cafe! Overall we enjoyed everything we had, and definitely recommend this spot! We were pleasantly surprised with how fresh and flavorful everything was, so it’s a win in our book. Plus, the atmosphere is super fun!

We’ll continue to share more updates from Super Nintendo World, so stay tuned to AllEars for the latest news!

