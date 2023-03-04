It was a major scandal that had legal ramifications. Now the main protagonist has commented: The influencer Fynn Kliemann writes via Instagram about “by far the shittiest time of my life”. But he learned a lot: “About the media, people, myself and my wrong way of dealing with all of them.” And further: He lost focus and “rightly got the lid on it”. That’s why he had a fine of 20,000 euros “I am really relieved that a detailed assessment has now officially confirmed that I have neither sold masks from Bangladesh nor been involved in the donation of inferior masks,” writes Kliemann.

Allegations in Böhmermann broadcast

Kliemann, who ran an event location near Bremen, and a textile company from North Rhine-Westphalia were criticized in May 2022 for a TV report on ZDF. At the heart of the article was the question of whether the textile company’s transactions with a wholesaler in 2020 deliberately kept secret the country of production – masks came from Asia instead of Europe. After the TV report by satirist Jan Böhmermann, the public prosecutor had investigated the musician and businessman Kliemann. In addition to a suspicion of fraud, the proceedings were mainly about the suspicion of violating the law against unfair competition, said the spokesman for the Stade public prosecutor’s office, Kai Thomas Breas.

The public prosecutor’s office has now temporarily suspended the investigation against Kliemann against payment of a fine. Both sides agreed that Kliemann would pay 20,000 euros to non-profit organizations. As soon as the money was received, the process was discontinued.

Kliemann makes promises

Kliemann promises on Instagram: “A lot will change, a lot will be quieter and different, but I’ll start now and just look to the future. Thanks to everyone who gave me time and believed me. Here we go.”

Kliemann’s press attorney Christian Schertz had complained that his client was “prejudiced and stigmatized” by the media.

The investigations against Kliemann’s ex-business partner, Tom Illbruck, are continuing. The result is open, said the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office. Illbruck told the dpa that the public prosecutor’s office had also offered him to drop the case against a fine. But he still refuses. “I would like to have it fully clarified that the allegations are not legally tenable. “