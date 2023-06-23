Home » Gada Italia Spa / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3404/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14818/2022 Gada Italia Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions, Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano and towards Roche Diagnostics Spa

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 258.0 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Instance (PDF 124.0 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Abruzzo (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Bolzano (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Liguria (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Lombardia (PDF 484.4 Kb)

Appeal Added Reasons Brands (PDF 0.54 Mb)

Appeal Motifs Added Molise (PDF 0.53 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Piedmont (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Puglia (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Sardinia (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Sicily (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Tuscany (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Trento (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Appeal Added Motives Umbria (PDF 0.55 Mb)

Appeal Added Reasons Veneto (PDF 0.56 Mb)

