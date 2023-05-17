Gastroesophageal reflux, how many steps to take a day to reduce the risks: extraordinary benefits

With walking it is also possible to prevent discomfort such as gastroesophageal reflux: let’s see together how many steps are needed to reduce the risks.

Among the most common ailments in the population, it is impossible not to mention gastroesophageal reflux. This condition can be occasional or chronic and occurs when stomach juices back up into the esophagus causing it bad burning sensation. The disease can be triggered by too large meals that lead to a feeling of acidity or heaviness.

In reality, the passage of acid from the stomach to the esophagus occurs physiologically throughout the day, especially after meals. But if the events are long-lasting and frequent, we are talking about a disease that it affects 10-20% of the European population. Symptoms are typically a burning sensation behind the chest and acid regurgitation in the mouth. In most people, reflux does no harm: in a small percentage, however, the disease can become more complicated and develop into erosions, ulcers or narrowing. To manage the annoyance, walking also plays a key role: let’s see how many steps a day to reduce the risks associated with gastroesophageal reflux.

Gastroesophageal reflux: how many steps a day to take to reduce the risks

Walking is a physical activity that is underestimated by many people: in reality, its benefits are truly incredible. An incredible study underlined some important aspects: the researchers of the Vanderbilt Univesity Medical Center they monitored 6,042 people with the same tracker for 4 years. The data provided insane evidence: between 8,000 and 9,000 steps greatly reduces the risk of developing conditions like sleep apnea and gastroesophageal reflux.



11,000 steps, on the other hand, also reduce the risk of developing problems such as obesity by 64%. Beware though: this is not a cause-and-effect correlation, it simply underscores the importance of physical activity. There walk it brings innumerable benefits, not only from a physical point of view but also (and above all) from a psychic point of view.

