Anyone who wants to order a new car often faces a major problem: the long delivery time. Waiting times of up to 20 months are currently not uncommon. But the annoyance can be easily avoided – with MeinAuto.de! Germany’s leading online shop for new cars and main sponsor of the Bundesliga soccer club FC Schalke 04 offers a large selection of vehicles that can be delivered in just 6 weeks. CarCoach Julian Altenrath reveals exactly how this works and what advantages arise for customers.

A short delivery time helps customers in everyday life

As a car coach, Julian has accompanied many customers on their journey to find the perfect car. Whether it’s a lot of space and storage space, a modern electric speedster for the city or a sporty vehicle with lots of horsepower – CarCoach Julian has the right offer for every customer. With his many years of experience in the automotive industry and his passion for cars, he and his colleagues provide advice MeinAuto.de always individual, free of charge and brand-independent.

Of course, CarCoach Julian also knows what special advantages vehicles that can be delivered quickly have for customers. A new car with a short delivery time is particularly interesting for people who depend on a car to commute to work or to take care of the family. “After all, a faster delivery period means that you are mobile faster and can make everyday life easier,” explains the CarCoach. This is precisely the subject of many of his customer discussions: “Especially in situations where you need a larger car, for example to take children to school or to do some shopping, customers don’t want to wait long for their new vehicle,” says the CarCoach to report.

Large contingent enables fast delivery time

Another advantage of cars with a short delivery time is the fact that you benefit more quickly from the latest technologies and features. “Anyone who decides on a new model usually also wants to use the most modern functions. With a short delivery period, you don’t have to wait long for them and can start right away. This is particularly important for car lovers who always want to be up to date , an important factor,” explains Julian.

But how does it work? MeinAuto.de in the current situation, in which many car dealerships only offer vehicles with long delivery times, to be able to provide customers with a car at short notice? CarCoach Julian explains that MeinAuto.de works with many dealers and suppliers and can therefore access a large contingent of vehicles. It is also an advantage that the MeinAuto Group has its own leasing company, Mobility Concept. “In this way we can always offer special deals with special top equipment in the shortest possible time.”