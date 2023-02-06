news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LONDON, FEBRUARY 06 – The largest strike in the history of British public health is underway, with mobilizations on the same day of nurses and ambulance workers, while services are reduced to a minimum in British hospitals. This is a new union protest launched for the adjustment of wages to record inflation in the face of the hard line carried out by the conservative government of Rishi Sunak. Serious inconvenience for patients is inevitable while the national health service, the NHS, has urged the public to use the emergency services only if strictly necessary, therefore for those in danger of life, and it is possible that today a ” critical point”.



The health leaders are “particularly concerned” about people who need emergency care and will not go to hospitals for fear of not being assisted. Even the government has admitted how difficult the situation is. “Despite the emergency measures put in place, the strikes led by the ambulance and nurses unions this week will inevitably lead to further delays for patients who are already facing longer waits due to the accumulated treatment delays due to Covid,” warned the Minister of Health, Steve Barclay. The nurses’ union protest mainly concerns England as the protest in Wales has been suspended while negotiations are underway. More unrest by nurses and ambulance workers is expected in parts of England in the coming days. (HANDLE).

