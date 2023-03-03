Home Health GDP growth for 2023 is 0.4%, household spending is down
GDP growth for 2023 is 0.4%, household spending is down

The acquired change in GDP for 2023, the one that – based on the thrust of 2022 – would be obtained if all the quarters of this year recorded a zero change, is equal to +0,4%. Istat notes this in the statistics on the quarterly economic accounts, confirming the figure released on 31 January last.

As for the fourth quarter of 2022the gross domestic product, expressed in chain-linked values ​​with reference year 2015, adjusted for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted, decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The new estimate communicated by Istat confirms the economic data released on 31 January, while lowering the trend data (growth was 1.7%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022, household spending on the economic territory recorded a decrease in cyclical terms of 1.3%. Istat notes this by disseminating the statistics on the quarterly economic accounts. “In particular, purchases of durable goods decreased by 1.9%, those of non-durable goods by 1.3%, those of semi-durable goods by 0.1%, while those of services by 1.5%” , specifies the Institute of statistics.

