A certain lag of thought is observed in Italy on gender variances. Ideas appear often steeped in fear and prejudice. The confusing overlap between sex, gender and affective-erotic orientation is still widespread.

Psychoanalysis and theories of sexuality and gender

Psychoanalysis, on the strength of a tradition that was the first to elaborate and deepen theories on sexuality, today finds itself faced with the task of developing a theory on Gender, bearing in mind that gender identity is organized by exquisitely subjective aspects, by the complex interweaving of unconscious identifications concerning the mind-body relationship, from social and cultural elements, from gender roles acquired in personal history.