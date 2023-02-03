Oct 30, 2019
John-Mark Miravalle is the author of a rather good popular
introduction to the topic beauty, Beauty: What It Is and
Why It Matters. He and Thomas converse on our moral obligation
to delight in beauty, why we are moved by the combination of order
and surprise, and the proper way to delight in the beauty of the
human body. John-Mark closes the discussion with a moving
reflection on the relationship between Mary and the Holy
Spirit.
Links
Beauty: What It Is and Why It Matters https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/beauty
http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio