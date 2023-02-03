Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 53 – God Made Us For Order and Surprise
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 53 – God Made Us For Order and Surprise

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 53 – God Made Us For Order and Surprise

Oct 30, 2019

John-Mark Miravalle is the author of a rather good popular
introduction to the topic beauty, Beauty: What It Is and
Why It Matters. He and Thomas converse on our moral obligation
to delight in beauty, why we are moved by the combination of order
and surprise, and the proper way to delight in the beauty of the
human body. John-Mark closes the discussion with a moving
reflection on the relationship between Mary and the Holy
Spirit.

Links

Beauty: What It Is and Why It Matters https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/beauty

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

