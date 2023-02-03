John-Mark Miravalle is the author of a rather good popular

introduction to the topic beauty, Beauty: What It Is and

Why It Matters. He and Thomas converse on our moral obligation

to delight in beauty, why we are moved by the combination of order

and surprise, and the proper way to delight in the beauty of the

human body. John-Mark closes the discussion with a moving

reflection on the relationship between Mary and the Holy

Spirit.

Links

Beauty: What It Is and Why It Matters https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/beauty

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio