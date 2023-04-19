Bonus: Free download of the minimalist sampler plug-in Simple Sampler- midifan: We focus on computer music

Witech released a sampler for free: Simple Sampler, suitable for simple drum samples or MIDI-controlled sound effects.

In addition to synth sounds, samples are an important element of electronic music production. While most DAWs have their own samplers built in, there are definitely benefits to having multiple options.

Simple Sampler is certainly not on par with Ableton’s Simpler, which is a much more powerful and comprehensive tool than Simple Sampler, which can be thought of as a MIDI-controlled soundboard.

Simple Sampler’s interface is very simple and clear. You can load 12 samples to 12 keys each. Slots provide individual output channels, ideal for use as a minimalist drum sampler.

However, Simple Sampler doesn’t have pitch tracking or any rich features. Users can load melodic loop samples into Simple Sampler, but they can only be played back, without controlling loop points or adjusting the amplitude envelope to shape the sound.

Simple Sampler supports a variety of audio sampling formats, including popular formats such as WAV, MP3 and AIFF, as well as some other common formats.

Simple Sampler supports 64-bit Windows system, and the plug-in format is VST3.

Free download: https://github.com/olawistedt/SimpleSampler