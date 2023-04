The physiological and behavioral changes in people with anorexia nervosa may be related to the composition of gut bacteria and their metabolites. This is supported by a study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, conducted by scientists at the University of Copenhagen. The team, led by Oluf Pedersen, characterized the intestinal microbiota of 77 women with anorexia nervosa. The results were then compared with data collected in a sample of 70 healthy participants.