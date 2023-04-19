Home » No lights, no problem for IEM Rio’s CS:GO team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
No lights, no problem for IEM Rio's CS:GO team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

No lights, no problem for IEM Rio’s CS:GO team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

In a rather unusual turn of events, the Intel Extreme Masters Rio 2023 matches were only played in total darkness after a lighting glitch plunged the arena into darkness.

It was the game between Heroic and TheMongolZ that went wrong, amazingly, and showing the professionalism of the players, no one seemed to turn a blind eye to the problem and just keep performing in the game.

You can get a glimpse of how dark the arena has become in a few images shared on HLTV’s Twitter below.

As for what happened in the match, all was said and done, Heroic ended up beating TheMongolZ 2-1, which meant they would move forward to face Ninjas in Pyjamas in their next lower stakes match.

