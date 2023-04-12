Home Health German Bundestag – Arbitration proceedings with mask suppliers
Health

German Bundestag – Arbitration proceedings with mask suppliers

by admin
German Bundestag – Arbitration proceedings with mask suppliers

Berlin: (hib/STO) The answer from the Federal Government (20/6240) to a small request from the parliamentary group Die Linke (20/5921). As the parliamentary group explained in it, the federal government is tendering for disposal of respiratory masks “that were bought during the pandemic, stored in China, but never imported into Germany for quality reasons”. According to the federal government, arbitration proceedings have been initiated in some cases.

As the federal government explained as of March 28, eleven arbitration proceedings are ongoing in connection with the procurement of protective masks. Around 108 million masks are currently the subject of arbitration proceedings. The estimated total value of their goods is “currently around 132 million euros”.

According to the response, the arbitration proceedings were initiated on the basis of the framework agreements agreed with the suppliers and the arbitration clauses contained therein. According to the submission, the proceedings are conducted before the China International Economic Trade and Arbitration Commission (CIETAC).

When asked how many masks procured by the federal government are stored in China, the answer says that around 230 million masks are currently stored there. The Federal Ministry of Health is currently not planning to introduce the masks stored in China to Germany.

See also  The McDonald's idea: 300 Nft to celebrate the arrival of the Triple Cheeseburger

You may also like

Mepolizumab: a drug for several eosinophilia-related diseases

Eyes, ‘Senile macular degeneration’: early diagnosis improves prognosis

Perfetti Van Melle SpA – Chupa Chups Tubes...

The Forum should be a scene. Piero Del...

follow the challenge against Cerundolo in Montecarlo LIVE

SENILE MACULAR DEGENERATION, IS IT SERIOUS? Ophthalmology

If you avoid eating meat often, but buy...

Lipoedema on the legs: This is how a...

He died at the age of 17, multi-organ...

Sport and psyche: A psychiatrist explains the positive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy