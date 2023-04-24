German Bundestag – Comprehensive digital strategy in the health sector

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government is pursuing a comprehensive digitization strategy in the healthcare sector. In this way, an important contribution is made to overcoming the sector boundaries and the focus is placed on the needs of the patients, the answer says (20/6363) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/5977) of the AfD faction.

Important developments would be triggered by a digital law and a health data usage law “without any significant delay”.

In order to make the added value and potential of the electronic patient record (ePA) more usable, the previously consent-based record is to be transformed into an objection-based application and made available to all those with statutory health insurance from autumn 2024. The goal is that from 2025 at least 80 percent of those with statutory health insurance will have an electronic patient file and that the ePA will be established as an integral part of standard care.