German Bundestag – Procedure for determining age using ultrasound

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, a method for determining age using ultrasound examination has proven to be “partially valid” in a project. An alternative to X-ray imaging and diagnostics could therefore be available, according to the federal government’s answer (20/8452) to a small question (20/8251) from the AfD parliamentary group.

However, the overall result of evaluating the amount of data collected has not yet been able to demonstrate full transferability. In this respect, practical use was not examined.

As part of the project, the reliability of the ultrasound-based method for estimating the age of majority was examined in comparison to the X-ray method previously used. The project was reportedly completed on December 31, 2021.

