Home » German Bundestag – Procedure for determining age using ultrasound
Health

German Bundestag – Procedure for determining age using ultrasound

by admin
German Bundestag – Procedure for determining age using ultrasound

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, a method for determining age using ultrasound examination has proven to be “partially valid” in a project. An alternative to X-ray imaging and diagnostics could therefore be available, according to the federal government’s answer (20/8452) to a small question (20/8251) from the AfD parliamentary group.

However, the overall result of evaluating the amount of data collected has not yet been able to demonstrate full transferability. In this respect, practical use was not examined.

As part of the project, the reliability of the ultrasound-based method for estimating the age of majority was examined in comparison to the X-ray method previously used. The project was reportedly completed on December 31, 2021.

See also  The Christmas Bunny: EDEKA and the Alzheimer Research Initiative eV raise awareness...

You may also like

Exposure to pollution increases the risk of stroke...

Unveiling the Truth: Tackling Misinformation on Cardiovascular Diseases...

Corona returns: WHO warns of more Covid patients...

AUSL Modena – Pink October, “a question of...

The Okinawa Diet: Unlocking the Secrets to Longevity...

Getting up: A habit in the morning robs...

satisfaction agreement for contract renewal

Eliminating Cholesterol Naturally: Essential Tips for a Healthier...

Grilled flank steak with curry butter and melon...

Woman killed in the street in Castelfiorentino by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy