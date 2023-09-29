Pitch deck: 34 million euros for Berlin startup Blacklane

The elegant Blacklane fleet is driven by professional chauffeurs, door hold and Fiji water included. Blacklane

Uber’s luxurious little brother: The Berlin company Blacklane provides professional chauffeurs in stylish limousines to wealthy customers. Whether for the trip to a restaurant, to the airport or from one city to another: Blacklane wants to create the “best chauffeur service experience in the world,” the company says. As with Uber, orders are made online or via the app, and can be booked in advance or on demand.

CEO Jens Wohltorf founded the chauffeur service provider in 2011 together with Frank Steuer, who left the operational business in 2022. According to the company, the service is now available in over 50 countries, employs 300 permanent employees and “thousands” of chauffeur partners.

