THE GREAT CHEATING AGAINST ITALY

Thanks to the services of Italian subordinate accomplices, politics, media, judiciary, with a grotesque trial based exclusively on propaganda and fabricated witnesses, and illegally authorized by the usual Constitutional Court, in the absence of the required legal elements, the offensive against the Italy of our competitors, in this case our enemies.

Once again, after being used while alive, Giulio Regeni, killed by his own instigators who had noted his failure as a provocateur and destabiliser, is deployed by the British (and subordinate Italian) secret services, through the historically allied Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood , to inflict serious damage on our country.

The operation of these forces hostile to us, which, since the fall of Morsi’s Islamic fundamentalist regime, against Egypt is also expressed through the terrorist arm of the Brotherhood, especially in Sinai, had the aim of neutralizing, to the advantage of the usual sects Sisters of Matthean memory, the collaboration between ENI and Cairo in the exploitation of ZOHR, the largest hydrocarbon field in the Mediterranean off the coast of Egypt.

The mission entrusted by the British and their Brotherhood agents in Cambridge to Regeni, already employed by the multinational espionage company Oxford Analytica and introduced to collaboration with Western intelligence by a long course in the appropriate “United World Institutes”, had the aim of identify, through an initial endowment of 10,000 dollars, entities capable of triggering a new destabilization of the most important Arab country (with Al Sisi having escaped Anglo-Saxon control).

Having stumbled upon an Egyptian interlocutor to whom he could entrust the subversive mission, a trade unionist who, becoming suspicious, had turned to the security forces, Regeni had committed the imprudence of revealing the details of the “political plan” through a video.

Regeni was found dead and tortured in the middle of Cairo on the exact day of the meeting between Al Sisi and a large Italian government and industrial delegation, aimed at defining a series of investment and cooperation agreements which included the management of Zhor.

Regeni’s logic, educational and occupational background, the entire journey between London and Cairo, show evidence of an operation to destabilize Egypt to the detriment of Italy and to the benefit of its competitors.

The Italian media-political apparatus has never wanted – or been able – to respond to these data, which are of irrefutable concreteness and have been repeatedly illustrated in the media and in an impeccable Egyptian documentary (racistically not taken into consideration). With the usual Mentana and his pro sheet

writing “Open” to play the pipe, he limited himself to endlessly repeating the narrative of the “humanitarian martyr of the Egyptian dictatorship”. Now the operation, in which even the National Federation of the Italian Press was complicit, starts again. Entirely to the detriment of our country. A historical and very current custom for our management groups.

