Stock markets, to choose between Europe and Wall Street it is not enough to look at the central banks From FinanciaLounge

In Europe, the optimism following the ECB meeting soon ran out and markets quickly erased almost all previous gains, following comments from the central bank that rates would remain higher for longer due to persistent inflation . Telecom (BIT:) and banking were the best performing sectors in Europedespite a sharp sell-off from Société Générale, UK, JD Sports gained after sales rose more than 8% to £4.78 billion, 3% higher than forecast.

THE MOVES OF COMPANIES IN EUROPE

Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management takes stock of the situation of the stock markets, comparing Wall Street and the European stock market, underlining that it is not just the central banks that count. Also in Europe, Bouygues (EPA:) has decided to delist COLAS, a subsidiary active in construction and transport infrastructure, offering 175 euros per share, with a premium of 52%, for a total cost of approximately 180 million euros. On the M&A front, Engie paid £64.8m for Ixora Energya leader in the production of biomethane, which will add 3 new plants to its portfolio, while the Norwegian Adevinta has confirmed the offer from a private equity consortium created by Blackstone and Permira…

