Health

German Bundestag – Questions about connectors in the healthcare system

German Bundestag – Questions about connectors in the healthcare system

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union parliamentary group deals with the so-called connectors in the healthcare system in a small question (20/9424). Doctors, dentists and clinics are networked with the telematics infrastructure (TI) via a connector. This is required so that service providers can use certain applications such as the e-prescription or the electronic patient record (ePA).

The MPs are asking the federal government about the alleged misconduct of a connector manufacturer and possible financial damage to the statutory health insurance (GKV).

