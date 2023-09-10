Home » German Bundestag – Strengthening the participation of young people
German Bundestag – Strengthening the participation of young people

German Bundestag – Strengthening the participation of young people

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government’s so-called transformation report on human well-being, skills and social justice is available as information (20/8050). The transformation to sustainability in Germany is a great opportunity to successfully combine crisis management and avoidance, economic recovery, social justice and environmental protection, says the report, which, among other things, deals with supporting people in different phases of life.

One chapter is about strengthening the participation and participation opportunities of the 14 million young people who are said to live in Germany. The National Action Plan for Children and Youth Participation (NAP) aims to strengthen the participation of children and young people, it says.

With the National Action Plan “New Opportunities for Children in Germany”, Germany is pursuing the goal of giving disadvantaged children and young people access to early childhood care, education and upbringing, to educational offers and school-related activities, to health care, healthy nutrition and adequate housing by 2030 guarantee. Disadvantaged children and young people as the target group of the NAP should closely accompany the process.

