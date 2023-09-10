there is a list of compatible Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones

At the beginning of August, Xiaomi revealed the logo of MIUI 15, its new version of Android, most likely arriving together with the smartphones of the Xiaomi 14 line. But what exactly will the Xiaomi smartphones compatible with MIUI 15? Today, perhaps, we have a definitive list!

The list it was not published by Xiaomi, but it was written by the Xiaomiui portal, one of the main ones in the world regarding news related to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Xiaomiui based itself on the update cycles confirmed by the company for its devices and its rumors of the past few months to draw up a list as complete as possible, which could be very similar to the official Xiaomi oneminus a few last minute surprises.

Therefore, i Xiaomi devices compatible with MIUI 15 will be the following:

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro (we remind you that the Xiaomi 13T will arrive on the European market on September 26)

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, 13 Ultra e 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra, 12S Lite and 12S Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12, 12X, e 12 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11, 11X, 11X Pro, 11i, 11i Pro, 11i HyperCharge e 11i LE

Xiaomi 11 Ultra, 11 Lite 4G, 11 Lite NE e 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mix FoldMix Fold 2 e Mix Fold 3 Xiaomi Civi, Civi 1S, Civi 2 e Civi 3 Xiaomi Pad 6, Pad 6 Pro e Pad 6 Max Xiaomi Pad 5 e Pad 5 Pro

The Xiaomi 10 line is missing, which instead had been included in a previous list of Xiaomi smartphones that will receive MIUI 15, dated to the month of June. Instead, smartphones Redmi which will be updated to MIUI 15 will be:

Redmi K60, K60e, K60 Pro e K60 Ultra

Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Ultra, K50 Gaming, K50i e K50i Pro

Redmi K40, K40 Pro, K40 Pro+ e K40 Gaming

Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro 5G, Note 10S

Redmi Note 11, 11 Pro, 11+, 11 4G, 11T, 11T Pro 5G, 11T Pro+, 11R, 11E, 11S 5G e 11 SE

Redmi Note 12, 12 5G, 12 Pro, 12 Pro+12 Pro Explorer, 12 Pro 4G, 12 Pro Speed, 12S, 12 Turbo, 12R e 12R Pro

Redmi 10, 10 Prime, 10 Prime+ 5G e 10 5G

Redmi 11 Prime e 11 5G

Redmi 12 e 12C

These could also be added Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 10C, Redmi 10 and Xiaomi 10S. Finally, i POCO devices that will receive MIUI 15 will be the following:

POCO X5 5G e Poco X5 Pro 5G

POCO X4 GT e X4 Pro 5G

POCO M6 Pro

POCO M5 e M5s POCO M4 4G, M4 5G, M4 Pro e M4 Pro 5G POCO F5 e F5 Pro POCO F4 e F4 GT POCO C55

