German Bundestag – Union asks about therapies for allergy sufferers

German Bundestag – Union asks about therapies for allergy sufferers

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction deals with therapies for allergy sufferers in a small question (20/6620). With the Therapy Allergens Ordinance (TAV), which came into force in 2008, an important step was taken to take ineffective preparations off the market in the interest of better patient care, according to the request. The MPs want to know whether the federal government and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) will allow the extension of the deadline as part of the TAV transitional regulations to 2026.

