German Dental Association welcomes decision of the Federal Council to regulate …

Federal Dental Association

Berlin (ots)

The German Dental Association (BZÄK) welcomes the regulatory proposal for investor MVZ (iMVZ) that was accepted today by the Federal Council with a large majority. In it, the Bundesrat calls on the federal government to introduce an MVZ regulation law that will stop the rapid, de facto unregulated growth of iMVZ.

The Federal Council demands a geographical limitation of the possibility of founding the supporting hospitals to a radius of 50 km, maximum care shares for general practitioners and specialists, a labeling requirement on the practice sign, an MVZ register to create transparency about the ownership structure of an MVZ and proposed regulations to ensure the independence of the to protect medical practice in the MVZ from the influence of capital interests.

The demands of the Federal Council are also a clear commitment to the advantages of freelance work compared to commercial, purely profit-oriented structures in health care.

Prof. Dr. Christoph Benz, President of the German Dental Association, said: “We are very relieved that the federal states have recognized the drama of the unchecked spread of investor-controlled drilling factories and are finally jumping to the side of the young dentists working in these structures under strong sales pressure. Now it is to Minister Lauterbach and the federal government to implement or expand the proposals of the Bundesrat. The spatial limitation in particular is a suitable instrument to stop the complete commercialization of dentistry. We also consider the introduction of a professional reference to the hospital that is entitled to be founded as well Changes in the Dentistry Act to prevent the takeover of dentistry by purely profit-oriented investors are urgently needed.”

Konstantin von Laffert, Vice-President of the German Dental Association: “The investor practices do not contribute anything relevant to the care in underserved areas or to the treatment of vulnerable groups, but are caught up in their striving for maximum returns. After the sell-off of large parts of our industry, such as the steel, computer and pharmaceutical industry to China or India, it shouldn’t be the case that we also sell the liberal professions to investors from the USA, Arab states and Sweden with the highest bidder, without having in mind the reliable and indication-based dental care of the population.”

Original content from: Bundeszahnärztekammer, transmitted by news aktuell