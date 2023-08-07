Get a flat stomach by eating chocolate for breakfast: here’s the perfect menu

Several social surveys in the food house have shown that the goal of many women is mainly to get a flat stomach during their diet, an easily achievable goal with a perfect breakfast based on chocolate.

It doesn’t exist it’s not perfect for the diet but it’s enough to think about our needs and understand when we’re actually ready to embark on a food journey, also aimed at weight loss. Since the main objective is to make sure we feel good about ourselves and our body.

Flat belly breakfast chocolate

On the basis of this motivation, in any case, the advice always remains the same or that of relying on an expert doctor who can examine our case and understand how to be able to help us during this delicate slimming process. In any case, if we want to take care of our diet, we can easily make a small change in our daily life and include this menu for one perfect and healthy breakfast that will help us have a flat stomach.

Get your draw with a killer breakfast

When we talk about a flat stomach, we are however referring to a food path that still allows us to eliminate abdominal bloating and thus make our belly calm.

We remember that Complications involving a swollen belly are often due to excess stomach fat or constipation. Therefore, in this phase it becomes important to remodulate our diet and restore intestinal regularity which as the ultimate goal will allow us to have a flat stomach.

In order to achieve this goal, fiber-based foods must be included in our diet, as in the case of whole grains but also fruit, vegetables and legumes, some of which can also be served for breakfast. Here is the perfect menu.

That’s why divert chocolate for breakfast for your flat tummy

As we have previously explained, we can safely include chocolate in our breakfast even when we are trying to rebalance our diet to ensure that the dish is free from swelling.

For our goal, therefore, we can treat ourselves to a very good one chocolate porridgehere is the easy recipe to make in a few minutes and to serve for breakfast:

25 grams of bitter chocolate to cover 50 grams of oats mixed with 5 grams of always bitter chocolate 100 ml of vegetable milk.

In this case it is to prepare it the night before and let it rest in the fridge, in this way you will have a very sweet breakfast with a cold pie and which at the same time will allow you to have the flat stomach you desire.

