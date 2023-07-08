Get Fit and Glow with the Fluo Run: A Night of Fitness and Fun in Ferrara

Fluo Run Returns to Ferrara for a Night of Fitness and Fun!

Ferrara, Italy – As summer settles in and the warm evenings call for outdoor activities, residents of Ferrara eagerly await the highly anticipated annual event – Fluo Run. This year, the fitness extravaganza is back, promising an unforgettable evening dedicated to well-being and physical activity.

Organized by a group of fitness enthusiasts, Fluo Run is a festival that aims to promote fitness in a simple and enjoyable way. This evening, starting at 6 pm, Piazza Trento Trieste will be transformed into a hub of energy and excitement. The entire square will be dedicated to fitness activities, making it the perfect location for participants to move and groove.

From Warm-up sessions to Zumba, Functional training to Strong, the event promises something for everyone. As the sky dims and sunset rolls in, Fluo Run truly comes alive. The non-competitive run takes place in a magical setting, bathed in vibrant colors, accompanied by energizing music, and shared joy among the participants.

To make the event even more special, all participants will receive a kit that includes a Fluo technical shirt and luminous gadgets. As the night falls, the excitement builds up, and the anticipation reaches its peak. The official opening of the registration kit distribution area and the make-up area will commence at 6 pm, followed by an invigorating warm-up session at 7.45 pm.

Finally, at 9.30 pm, the countdown will begin, marking the start of the Fluo Run. Participants will embark on a mesmerizing 5 km journey through the historic center of Ferrara and the Este walls, creating memorable moments and celebrating their commitment to fitness.

As Mario Tosatti, one of the organizers, expressed, “We are thrilled to bring Fluo Run back to Ferrara. This event has become a fixed appointment in the summer calendar of our city. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together, have fun, and embrace a healthy lifestyle.”

Fluo Run is not just about fitness; it’s about creating a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for wellness and an active lifestyle. The event welcomes fitness enthusiasts of all levels, from novices to experts, providing a space for everyone to participate and enjoy.

So, lace up those running shoes and get ready for a night of fitness and fun! Fluo Run is here to ignite your energy and inspire you to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Join the community, experience the joy of movement, and make unforgettable memories in the heart of Ferrara.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

