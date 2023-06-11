Get moving, the Mondello fitness festival returns to the Tower between the sun and the sea

Sunday 11 June, the seasonal appointment with Muoviti One Day returns – the festival in the city, which brings together many sports and fitness enthusiasts and professionals at each edition, but also many Palermitans who, between the sun and the sea of ​​Mondello, will share a unique event dedicated to well-being and fun.

“For the 7th consecutive year, having the possibility of being promoters of a healthy and positive attitude to movement in various forms, with natural health benefits, is a source of pride for us, as well as a shared pleasure” – say the two co-founders Giorgio Trupiano and Andrea Ganci. For the occasion, three areas dedicated to fitness will be set up inside the La Torre factory, the splendid setting for the event: the Fitness Arena, the pool for Aquagym and the Group Cycling Arena will host a multidisciplinary schedule of lessons led by 40 top trainers Gyms Body Studio .

Muoviti will be the perfect opportunity to meet the large Body Studio family, taking advantage of a free session of personal training, small group and medical fitness to certify your state of health. Exceptional sports partner of this edition, Technogym, world leader in equipment for gyms, sports/medical centers and home training, with its Teambeats technology, a concentration of efficiency, music and fun. Space also for water sports with wakeboarding, sup and e-foil sessions on a dedicated terrace in the pool area and an area used on the beach with a launch corridor.

And for total relaxation, there will be solarium areas, where you can enjoy precious moments of comfort and entertainment, designed together with the many partners of the event. The event of 11 June will also be the stage for the first “Muoviti Sicilian Wellness Food & Business Festival”, a project sponsored by the Sicilian Region – Department of Productive Activities, which aims to aggregate 3 different types of production sectors, connected by a single a founding element, wellness as a combination of sport and food education.

Among the planned activities: tasting tours, training sessions and dedicated sports activities. Start of the event at 09:30 with the registration of the participants. Sports and entertainment activities will take place from 10:00 to 20:00 in various areas of the structure.







