Technology

Seagate announced that the last PMR mechanical hard drive has a capacity of 24TB, and then the HAMR hard drive will have a capacity of 32TB

According to Tom’s Hardware, Seagate revealed the latest mechanical hard drive route planning this week, saying that its last PMR (perpendicular magnetic recording) mechanical hard drive will be 24TB, and the first HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) hard drive will have a 32TB capacity. capacity.

According to reports, Seagate expects to launch 24TB PMR drives within a few months, and possibly 28TB SMR drives after that.

Seagate’s first HAMR HDD will use ten 3.2TB disks, thus providing a capacity of 32TB. Thereafter, Seagate’s HAMR drives will have a capacity of 36TB, using 3.6TB platters. In the future, Seagate will use 4TB disks to create 40TB AMR hard drives. In addition, Seagate labs already have 5TB disks to build a 50TB hard drive.

Seagate has launched the IronWolf Pro 22TB model in April this year. The IronWolf Pro 22TB adopts the traditional 3.5-inch format and is equipped with a SATA III interface. It uses 10 disks and 20 read heads internally, operates at 7200 rpm, has 512 MB of cache memory, and provides a data transfer speed of up to 285 MB/s.

