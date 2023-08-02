Getting Back Into Exercise: 5 Tips from Fitness Coach Rebeca Sutton

Title: Expert Tips to Get Back into Exercise After a Season of Inactivity

Subtitle: Rebeca Sutton, Creator of Cardio & Sculpt Yoga, Shares Her Advice

After a period of inactivity, returning to an exercise routine can feel like a challenge. To provide guidance on this matter, we spoke with Rebeca Sutton, the renowned fitness coach, businesswoman, and mother, who has created the Cardio & Sculpt Yoga method. With her expertise, she offers valuable tips on how to get back into exercise after a season of inactivity, helping individuals embark on a positive physical and mental transformation.

Firstly, Sutton emphasizes the importance of evaluating one’s current physical condition. By noting how comfortable you feel while performing certain movements, you can set realistic and personalized goals that minimize the risk of injury. This step acts as a foundation for your fitness journey.

Sutton’s second tip is to start gradually. Rather than attempting intense workouts immediately, she advises beginning with low-intensity exercises. As you become more comfortable and gain strength, you can gradually increase the intensity and duration of your sessions, avoiding potential injuries and maintaining motivation.

Finding a routine that motivates you is Sutton’s third recommendation. Whether it’s walking outdoors, participating in a sport, or trying her popular 20-minute workout program, #Los20DeRebe, the key is to engage in activities that not only motivate you but also make you feel good while doing them.

Setting achievable goals is essential for long-term motivation. Sutton suggests starting with a goal of exercising for at least 20 minutes a day, three times a week. As you progress, both in terms of frequency and duration, you can celebrate your accomplishments and reward yourself for your progress.

The final piece of advice from Sutton is to seek support and company. She emphasizes the importance of community and the role it plays in staying motivated and overcoming obstacles. Having a supportive network can make a significant difference during a fitness journey, ensuring that individuals stay motivated and keep pushing forward.

Returning to exercise after a period of inactivity may seem challenging. However, with the guidance provided by Rebeca Sutton and a positive attitude, it is entirely possible. By evaluating your physical condition, starting gradually, finding a motivating routine, setting achievable goals, and seeking support, you can take the first step towards a more active and healthy life.

So, if you’ve put away your exercise sneakers for the summer, now is the time to implement these expert tips and embark on an incredible fitness journey. It’s never too late to prioritize your physical and mental well-being.

