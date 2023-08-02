What happened? They criticize Mono Zabaleta for offensive behavior against Ana del Castillo

In the last few hours Users on social networks shared a video of the singers Mono Zabaleta and Ana del Castillo performing the song “I was born to love you” of Jorge Oñate at the Fiestas del Mar in Santa Marta.

Although initially in the clip you can see the Vallenato music artists enjoying the presentation pleasantly, from one moment to the next Zabaleta, in an apparent state of drunkenness, began to change his behavior and tried to go overboard with Del Castillofor which the interpreter of ‘La cachera’ reacted and tried to control the situation.

“@LaRedCaracol @LoSeTodoCol Mono Zabaleta almost threw the show at Ana del Castillo, in Santa Marta at the Fiestas del Mar. He was like a nightmare”, wrote a user on Twitter when sharing the video of the embarrassing moment.

The fact has caused outrage in the female gender, considering that Mono Zabaleta’s attitude against Ana del Castillo was disrespectful.

“Lack of respect for women “How sad to see your disrespect for our gender”, “Tremendous harasser, lack of respect” and “Terrible how you treat women”, were some of the comments that have been written to the singer on his social networks, specifically in a publication that he made on his Twitter account highlighting the talent of Ana del Castillo.

“Phew! What a talent, the best, my armpit with canchiri. You are great @anadelcastilloj nothing to say, the number Guannnn hahahahahah long live English, Santa MartaZabaleta wrote.

