Football: Cagliari, 2-1 at Como in a friendly – Football

Victory for Cagliari in this afternoon’s friendly match against Como at the Brunod stadium in Chatillon, in Valle d’Aosta.





The final result was two to one: Lella scored in the first half in the 32nd minute, then an equalizer for the Larian team in the second half through Blanco. And finally the goal of success at the end signed by Viola from a penalty for knockdown in the box by the usual unleashed Luvumbo.





It’s the last friendly of the retreat in Valle D’Aosta: Cagliari, after the last day under the Alps, will go to France to play against Brest on Saturday 5 August.





Then he will return to Sardinia because the first official match of the season is set for 12 August at the Domus, in the Italian Cup against Palermo.





For Cagliari, a good test against an opponent who wants to have their say in the next Serie B championship: good squad and certainly promising game organization. In the last half hour we saw Cagliari’s latest signing Shomurodov on the field, still with little training on his legs after arriving in Valle D’Aosta. Attack under observation especially after Lapadula’s injury. In the first half, Ranieri lined up Oristanio next to Pavoletti. Then space for the Luvumbo-Shomurodov duo.





Cagliari looking for reinforcements especially in the offensive department: the last name approached to Cagliari is that of Bruno Petkovic, forward of Dinamo Zagreb and the Croatian national team with previous experience in Serie A. The deal could also unblock at any moment Palomino.



