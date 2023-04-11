Bologna, 11 April 2023 – Giampaolo Amato accused of killing his wife Isabella The salad with a cocktail lethal than drugs is a specialist in Ophthalmology e in Sports medicine. After earning a PhD in Neurological Sciences, for seven years it was social doctor from the Virtus. Furthermore, he practiced his profession at the Maggiore hospital in Bologna, so much so that he is still an Ausl employee, he has one office in via Bianconi. (the videotestimonianze).

Amato was from 2013 to 2020 the social doctor of the Black Vu. For years it has also been in the ball Virtus for patients with problems eyepiecesand then became to all intents and purposes the medical referent.

But there is also a passed as a player: as a young man he played the parquet up to Serie D, an all-around of 185 centimeters who covered all roles in his career, except that of playmaker.

Amato, although he is still an employee of the Bologna Local Health Authority, has been ‘out of shift’ (i.e. not in service) since 1 AprilMajor Hospital of Bologna. The case is entrusted to the prosecutor Domenico Ambosino.

The doctor 64ennewho in the first interrogation after his arrest made use of the right not to answer, but during the investigation, when he was heard by the investigators, he always answered and remained declared innocent.

It is defended by lawyers Gianluigi Lebro and Cesarina Mitaritonna: the lawyers have already appealed to the Court of Review, challenging the custody order, and are waiting for the hearing to be scheduled.

Below the study, the testimonies of the condominiums

I had known him for a long time – says one of the condominiums of thebuilding in via Bianconi 6 where Doctor Amato and his wife Isabella Lsalad lived – and I remain speechless for this news. He was my father’s ophthalmologist, while she was our general practitioner for years. I don’t know much about their relationship, but they’re not there never been warned of something wrong. When I learned of the doctor’s death I was amazed, but he had recently lost her mother, therefore one explanation somehow I had given it to myself. I honestly don’t remember, at that time, noticing anything strange. After his wife’s death, I met Dr. Amato a few times but we only exchanged a few quick words and we never broached the subject”.

I’m so sorry – the words of a lady who lives at number 3 in via Bianconi, across the street from the apartment building where the couple lived – I personally knew Dr. Amato and his wife. He always gave me the idea of ​​being a good person. When the doctor died a year and a half ago, I remember crying a lot. I’ve never noticed anything strange, but it’s hard to understand what a person has inside in these cases. I don’t believe it, I can’t think that a person could go that far and I will hope to the end that it isn’t true. Signora Isabella was an extraordinary creature, a great professional, I always saw her running for all her commitments. When she died I immediately thought of a bad fatality ”.