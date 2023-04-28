Giampiero Ingrassia also on stage

Come back for the fourth edition Italy Bares, with a new show entitled “Secondo Tempo” on stage on 11 May at Repower Theater of Assago (Milan) to support Anlaids Lombardy ETS in the dual role of supporter and beneficiary, with the aim of raising funds to fight HIV, AIDS and raise public awareness for a culture of prevention against all forms of stigmatization.

For the second consecutive year, Malika Ayane will take the stage of Italy Bares, who once again wanted to give her support to an initiative in which she believes a lot. Instead, it will be the first time for Giampiero Ingrassia, who enthusiastically accepted the artistic director’s invitation to embrace the cause.

The Roman actor Giampiero Ingrassia

Italy Bares is an event that since 2019, thanks to the intuition and artistic direction of Giorgio Camandona, has landed in Italy managing to gather around this project a real community, which has grown year after year, thanks to the support of artists, industry professionals and institutions and the collaboration between Anlaids Lombardia ETS, Compagnia della Rancia and with the support of Stage Entertainment. The direction is by Mauro Simone, the associate direction by Alfonso Lambo and the original music by Antonio Torella who will also take care of the musical direction with Elena Nieri.

The theme addressed in the new show, written by Elisabetta Tulli and Guglielmo Scilla, is that of sport and in particular football.

In fact, a team sport like football, in addition to underlining the importance of sporting activity as prevention for many pathologies, promoting a healthy lifestyle, becomes fundamental for Italy Bares’s theme of inclusion and sharing, against prejudices and the taboos that unfortunately often still survive within this environment.

Nino is an intelligent and ambitious young man who is making football his profession and feels invulnerable. His days are spent between training, nightlife and frequent changes of partners. A very different life from that of Leo, his teammate, who never misses an opportunity to underline Nino’s unreliability.

After a series of sudden fevers, Nino is forced to undergo tests and discovers he is HIV positive. The news goes viral and destroys his private life and career. Nino withdraws into himself until he almost wishes he wasn’t there anymore. Thanks to the help of his mother and Leonardo, with great courage, he manages to recover and entrust his conscious rebirth to his social networks.

Nino, with determination, thus builds his own “second half”: the social networks that had destroyed, hated him and made him feel “wrong” become the most important communication channel to regain the freedom to tell his own story and that of a virus that it has changed over the years.

Eight important choreographers will gather for Secondo Tempo: Anna Rita Larghi, Thomas Signorelli, Gillian Bruce, Luca Magnoni, Simone Rossari, Damiano Artale, Samuele Barbetta with his company De Anima and Giulian Minaudo as well as 100 of the best performers on the Italian artistic scene; the cast of actors is made up of: Antonio Catalano, in the role of Nino the protagonist, Giampiero Ingrassia, the coach, Elisabetta Tulli, Nino’s mother, Marco Stabile, Nino’s teammate, Lucia Blanco, the girl, Claudio Zanelli , the fan, Luca Giacomelli Ferrarini, a patient, Felice Casciano, the doctor, and Chiara Bonfrisco, the mascot.

Italy Bares is inspired by Broadway Bares, an American project by director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, who in 1992 gave life to this charity show in response to the crisis caused by HIV and AIDS and which later became an annual event for international stars and performers united in favor of the same cause.

We need to keep talking about HIV, AIDS, sexually transmitted infections and new infections, to spread a culture of prevention, in many places and in all possible ways. This is also why talking about it in the theater, thanks to Italy Bares is so important, to fight fear, stigma, prejudice and loneliness together.

All social activities that revolve around the Italy Bares project are coordinated by TheDigitalisti in collaboration with MBRO Digital.