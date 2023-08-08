Gilberto Casadei: How One Photographer Lost 50 Kilograms and Transformed His Life

Popular Italian Photographer Gilberto Casadei, also known as Gigio, has successfully shed an incredible 50 kilograms in his weight loss journey. The 60-year-old, based in Gatteo Mare, Cesena, has become an inspiration to many as he transformed his health and well-being.

Gigio, who has appeared on numerous flagship broadcasts on Rai Uno, including Live Life, Domenica In, and Uno Mattina, has been a familiar face on television for over three decades. However, behind the camera, he struggled with his weight for 11 years. Standing at 240 kilograms, he decided it was time for an incredible transformation.

With determination and the support of friends, Gigio embarked on a rigorous fitness regime, working out three times a week. He also sought guidance from a dietician, nutritionist, and psychologist to develop a balanced and healthy eating plan. Through sheer willpower and self-discipline, Gilberto managed to shed an impressive 50 kilograms, reaching a current weight of 190 kilograms.

When asked about his weight, Gigio stated that his journey started with his work as a seaside photographer, where he indulged in the delights of Romagna cuisine, particularly pizza. His weight gradually increased over the years until he reached his peak at 240 kilograms. Despite his size, Gigio claims that he hasn’t experienced any health issues.

In the past, Gigio attempted various slimming treatments, but he believes that the right moment had not arrived until now. He emphasizes the importance of accepting oneself and not being ashamed of one’s body. He acknowledges that health is the most precious thing and encourages others to face life with resilience, sympathy, and a smile.

Gigio confesses to having a weakness for sweets, especially chocolates, but he believes that life would be dull without these indulgences. His biggest challenge at the moment is finding a suitable bicycle for someone of his size, as he hopes to enjoy bike rides once again.

Looking into the future, Gigio reflects on the changing landscape of photography and the shift towards digital platforms. Nevertheless, he cherishes the memories he has captured throughout his career. He finds joy in reconnecting with old friends and clients who reminisce about the photographs he took in the past.

As for Gigio’s weight loss journey, he plans to continue his efforts and hopes to lose even more weight by the end of the year. He is determined to return to the gym soon to achieve his goal.

Through his remarkable transformation, Gigio serves as an inspiration to many struggling with their weight. His story motivates others to prioritize their health and well-being, showcasing that with determination and a strong support system, anything is possible.

