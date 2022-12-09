Home Health Giorgia Meloni at home with a fever, skips the European summit in Alicante: rumors speak of Covid
Does Giorgia Meloni have Covid? The indiscretion on the reason for the premier’s absence at the European summit in Alicante, which she was expected to attend

Forced to forfeit for Health problems. The flu wave hits the premier, Giorgia Meloni, which therefore will not participate in the summit I Med-9 from Alicante, in Spain. The leader of the Brothers of Italy is stuck at home with the feversome rumors speak of Covid. The Italian delegation, as confirmed by Palazzo Chigi, will be led by the vice president and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

