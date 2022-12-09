Professional journalist, I write about news , politics and the economy: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).











Forced to forfeit for Health problems. The flu wave hits the premier, Giorgia Meloni, which therefore will not participate in the summit I Med-9 from Alicante, in Spain. The leader of the Brothers of Italy is stuck at home with the feversome rumors speak of Covid. The Italian delegation, as confirmed by Palazzo Chigi, will be led by the vice president and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

Covid alarm

But how is Giorgia Meloni?

According to rumors reported by the newspaper ‘Il Tempo’, the premier would not be struggling with a simple flu, but would have tested positive at Covid.

Photo source: ANSA

Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, from left to right in the front row: Giuseppe Sala (Mayor of Milan), Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission), Sergio Mattarella (President of the Republic) and his daughter Laura, Ignazio La Russa (President of the Senate), Giorgia Meloni (President of the Council)

A problem that would extend to those who had contact with her on the occasion of the ‘Premiere’ at the Alla Scala theater in Milan, including the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussa.

Package at sorpresa

Giorgia Meloni’s package was unexpected.

In fact, on 8 December, the prime minister published a shot on social media that portrayed her intent on decorating the Christmas tree with his daughter.

What the summit was organized for

The summit Euromediterraneo (Eu Med-9) is hosted by Spain. At the table, in addition to the hosts and Italy, also France, Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia.

In the foreground, the theme of the energy crisis, also in view of the European Council of next week.

In the background, however, the issue of migrants and, above all, the tensions with France by Emanuel Macron.

The President of the European Commission will also be present at the summit, Ursula von der Leyen (who attended the ‘Premiere’ at the Alla Scala theater in Milan on 7 December) and the president of the EU Council, Charles Michel: both will participate in an initiative with Sanchez, Macron and the Portuguese Antonio Costa on the submarine energy interconnector between Barcelona and Marseille, the H2Med project.



