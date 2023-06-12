Home » Giorgia Soleri leaves the apartment she shared with Damiano of the Måneskin
Moving in progress for Giorgia Soleri. The Milanese activist, poet and influencer, fresh from separation from her historic boyfriend damiano davidis committed to take away his belongings from the Roman apartment shared with the Måneskin frontman. During the six years of relationship, in fact, Giorgia Soleri has always shuttled between Milan and Rome.

Giorgia Soleri she took advantage of her ex-boyfriend’s absencewho is currently on tour in Madrid with his band, which means that the influencer has been able to avoid meeting him, acting undisturbed.

If that’s true the two broke up by mutual agreement last week, Damiano David disappointed Giorgia Soleri (as she herself confirmed in a recent Instagram story) by being filmed in a club while passionately kissing a blonde and attractive girl, the model Martina Taglienti, friend of Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis and guitarist Thomas Raggi. All after a very short time from the official farewell.

Giorgia Soleri and Damiano David have two cats in common, also famous on Instagram, and now fans are wondering: who will they go to? Will there be shared custody?

