Bayern Munich | Hoeneß threatens Matthäus: “Will cut off his channels”

Lothar Matthäus did not mince his words in his analysis of FC Bayern and sharply criticized his former club. Honorary President Uli Hoeneß now wants to muzzle the record national player.

At the end of May, Matthäus fired heavily at Hoeneß. Certainly, among others, “Uli Hoeneß is part of the fact that there is unrest at FC Bayern,” said the 62-year-old in an RTL interview with reporter Felix Görner.

That was already similar to Matthäus’ playing time. “He’s not the one who lets himself be banned. Uli Hoeneß goes his own way. It’s not always the right one. We all make mistakes. He too has admitted that he made wrong decisions,” said the DFB record player further.

Now Hoeneß shot back against Matthäus. Since Munich’s internals have been leaked again and again in recent months, the German record champions want to try to keep the circle of those involved as small as possible.

No more information should be brought to Matthew. “Lothar will also get less information in the next twelve months because we will cut off his channels,” Hoeneß said on the “Sky” microphone.

Matthäus fights with FC Bayern

Matthäus and FC Bayern clashed again and again last season.

The world champion of 1990 and the now fired CEO Oliver Kahn had delivered a verbal exchange of blows in front of the camera before the top Bundesliga game of the German record champions against Borussia Dortmund (4: 2).

The background was the circumstances of the dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann. “I only say what I hear, see and feel. The chronological sequence, as Kahn describes it, does not fit together,” said Matthäus and added to “t-online” during the half-time break: “I know that Oliver Kahn lies”.

Even then, Hoeneß played for Kahn. “I don’t see a problem for FC Bayern, but rather for Lothar Matthäus. He has to prove his statements,” said the Munich manager for many years.