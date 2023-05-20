Home » Giro d’Italia 2023, riders expected and never arrived: the boos of the fans are pouring in
by admin
The thirteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 has given rise and is destined to give rise to more controversies. The organization’s decision was to significantly shorten the route, eliminating the ascent of the Gran San Bernardo and starting directly from Switzerland to face the Croix de Coeur and Crans Montana GPMs.

The riders were inundated with “boos” and whistles throughout the transfer by coach from the original start in Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Le Chable. A real disrespect towards those who have taken a day off from work to greet the passage of the Giro d’Italia, for children who have skipped school or for the elderly who have made sacrifices to be present.

Gianni Moscon is right when he says “the doctor didn’t order us to be cyclists”. In fact, over the years the heroism of cycling is increasingly being lost and at the first difficulty one gives up, thus alienating the spectators who approach cycling precisely because of the charm and tradition of this wonderful sport.

Giro d’Italia 2023: runners or violets? They have ripped out the age-old soul of cycling

Unfortunately it is not the first time in recent years that we find ourselves commenting on situations of this kind: in 2021 the Cortina stage was left without Fedaia and Pordoi, in 2020 the stage with arrival in Asti was reduced by 100 kilometers due to the protest of the riders. We need less selfishness and more sensitivity towards fans.

Photo: Lapresse

