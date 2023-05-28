Giro d’Italia 2023, the provocation of Alberto Contador: “If Roglic wants the Tour, he has to change team”

Cycling, like any sport, never stops. Not even the time to be able to enjoy such an important, prestigious and desired triumph, that there are already those who are thinking about the possible future of Primoz Roglic. In particular, to immediately launch a suggestion was Alberto Contador to the microphones of Eurosport.

The Spaniard, who certainly knows about victories and Grand Tours, first praised the Slovenian, calling him a fighter, and then presented a possible scenario: “I’m sure that now, after winning the Vuelta and the Giro, Roglic wants to win the Tour. Vingegaard is in the Jumbo and therefore it won’t be possible for him. So maybe if he wants to succeed, he will be forced to change teams ”.

The words of Contador, one who has obtained the Triple Crown, are certainly destined to animate conversations among enthusiasts. Roglic has been at Jumbo since 2016, basically since his top-tier career began. The Dutch team took him from Adria Mobil, a Continental team, immediately launching him on important stages, seeing his great talent.

It’s hard to imagine what’s going on in Roglic’s head now. Of course, you want to enjoy success before taking a well-deserved rest. For him, the Tour has remained a bitter pill, after the mockery of 2020 and the withdrawals of the following years, but it is not certain that he makes an obsession with winning the French race.

This year he shouldn’t be part of the Jumbo team for the Tour (barring changes), which will race to defend the title with Jonas Vingegaard. The presence of the Dane ensures the yellow-blacks an exceptional runner also for the Grande Boucle and it is not impossible to see them together again, perhaps in 2024.

More than anything, however, the fact that matters Primoz Roglic has a contract that binds him to Jumbo-Visma until 2025. As Riccardo Magrini also said, in his Fagianata (which you can find Who), the Slovenian seems right in his environment and the conditions for breaking up the contract will hardly exist, a practice that is not very common in the cycling world. So in 2026 Roglic will turn 37 and, although he doesn’t seem to be in physical decline yet, he may even have passed the peak of his career. Contador’s words are therefore quite suggestive, but perhaps also destined to remain so.

Photo: LaPresse