Giugiaro and GFG bring the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept back to life

In world premiere on Lake Como, its “aesthetic” homeland, the Korean manufacturer presented the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept faithfully rebuilt 50 years after its original debut.

The Pony, the first oriental car designed by Giugiaro, was exhibited for the first time at the Turin Motor Show in 1974, and inspired three modern cars: the Hyundai Concept 45EV concept car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 series derivative and the hydrogen super concept Hyundai NVision 74.

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, the Italian-Korean

The presentation took place at the Hyundai Reunion event, which was attended by lo Giorgetto Giugiaro himself with his son Fabrizio to present the project announced by their own style center GFG Style.

Hyundai has recreated the original model in a recovery work that takes into account the spirit that led to the modern Hyundai, starting with the Pony in a period, that of 1974, in which Korea had to be rebuilt. The same Eusun Chung, Executive Chair di Hyundai Motor Grouprecounted the origins of Hyundai and the commitment of its founder, Ju-young Chung, in the reconstruction of the Korean economy to improve the lives of the population.

At the time, the Hyundai Pony Coupe was an innovative model, both in terms of aesthetics and performance and which, however, never had a serial continuation in the creation of what should have been Hyundai’s first sports cardue to the economic conditions of the seventies.

The exteriors are similar to those of an origami, with geometric and flowing lines, slim roof, clean surface. At the front, wedge-shaped lines and circular headlights that were already very personal in 1974, and a truncated tail with a thin door to access the rear. Inside, a strong minimalism that highlights the monocoque design and the suspended dashboard.

After losing track of it, the Pony has returned to memory for the three models mentioned above, and today it is a retro-futuristic classic that inspires the modern vision of Hyundai design and powertrains. If we think of the new models, even the Ioniq 6 for example, they all have aesthetic origins far back in time, with modern and futuristic solutions.

