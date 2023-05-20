Home » Giugiaro and GFG bring the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept back to life
Health

Giugiaro and GFG bring the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept back to life

by admin
Giugiaro and GFG bring the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept back to life

In world premiere on Lake Como, its “aesthetic” homeland, the Korean manufacturer presented the Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept faithfully rebuilt 50 years after its original debut.

The Pony, the first oriental car designed by Giugiaro, was exhibited for the first time at the Turin Motor Show in 1974, and inspired three modern cars: the Hyundai Concept 45EV concept car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 series derivative and the hydrogen super concept Hyundai NVision 74.

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept, the Italian-Korean

The presentation took place at the Hyundai Reunion event, which was attended by lo Giorgetto Giugiaro himself with his son Fabrizio to present the project announced by their own style center GFG Style.

Hyundai Pony Coupe concept

Hyundai has recreated the original model in a recovery work that takes into account the spirit that led to the modern Hyundai, starting with the Pony in a period, that of 1974, in which Korea had to be rebuilt. The same Eusun Chung, Executive Chair di Hyundai Motor Grouprecounted the origins of Hyundai and the commitment of its founder, Ju-young Chung, in the reconstruction of the Korean economy to improve the lives of the population.

Hyundai Pony Coupe concept

At the time, the Hyundai Pony Coupe was an innovative model, both in terms of aesthetics and performance and which, however, never had a serial continuation in the creation of what should have been Hyundai’s first sports cardue to the economic conditions of the seventies.

Hyundai Pony Coupe concept

The exteriors are similar to those of an origami, with geometric and flowing lines, slim roof, clean surface. At the front, wedge-shaped lines and circular headlights that were already very personal in 1974, and a truncated tail with a thin door to access the rear. Inside, a strong minimalism that highlights the monocoque design and the suspended dashboard.

See also  Tired and stressed doctors, compromised relationship of trust with patients. The Fnomceo turns the spotlight on the "Medical Question" and launches a Manifesto in 20 points with the unions "for a new health care"

Hyundai N Vision 74

After losing track of it, the Pony has returned to memory for the three models mentioned above, and today it is a retro-futuristic classic that inspires the modern vision of Hyundai design and powertrains. If we think of the new models, even the Ioniq 6 for example, they all have aesthetic origins far back in time, with modern and futuristic solutions.

—–

Here the channel Telegram of Motor Newspaper. We invite you to follow us on Google News are Flipboardbut also on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest e Instagram. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.

You may also like

Natural macerates to cure plants

Accident on the Nomentana Bis, twenty-one year old...

Strawberry Salad with Chicken and Spinach: You’ll love...

why it affects sportsmen and how it can...

Emilia-Romagna flood, emergency continues: more rain and bad...

Postpartum depression: some important tips to better deal...

Grilling potatoes: 3 methods with guaranteed success

Reducing calories also slows down the aging of...

Caring for, pruning and overwintering lantana | >...

Zaia’s Veneto made the prevention that Bonaccini forgot

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy