Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli, new voices of crisis: here’s which one

Julia Salemi e Pierpaolo Pretelli Am I really in crisis? The voice in recent times has become increasingly insistent, although for now neither of them has said a word about it. However, there was a detail dating back to a few days ago that helped fuel the concern among fans of the couple: Julia Accardi, model and influencer, published a photo, later deleted, in Formentera, a location where the former “velino” of “Striscia la Notizia” would also be present. In the shot there were those who had glimpsed the boy, but it was then the person directly concerned who denied it.









“Let’s make things clear. The person who was in the background of the photo yesterday is not the guy you’re all talking about. If you’re that attentive, you can notice the different clothing. I don’t know Pierpaolo, no one has ever introduced us, we never spoke to each other. We’re just in the same group. Now leave me alone” – were Accardi’s words in an Instagram Story.

Are Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli really in crisis? Gossip debunked

Waiting to hear the voice of those directly involved, he thought about it Dominic Zambellia friend of the influencer as well as several personalities from the entertainment world, to clarify what the state of the situation is between the Prelimsas their fans like to call them.

“No crisis in progress, they are away for work reasons” – were his words to 361 Magazine.









The first suspicions about a couple crisis had been launched by Dagospia, who had even defined Pretelli as “ex Mr. Salemi”, a clear reference to how his career is in a phase of lights and shadows, unlike that of Salemi, returning from the “Gf Vip” where she read the social media comments of viewers and waiting to understand what her role might be in the new edition (there is talk of her being promoted to columnist instead of Sonia Bruganelli).

There had actually been a creak between them a couple of months ago, as Giulia herself had confessed in an episode of the reality show, but then everything had returned (also thanks to the mediation of Alfonso Signorini), as announced live during an episode.