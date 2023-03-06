Take a look at your Instagram feed and it will be clear to you – short hairstyles are more popular this year than they have been for a long time and can easily keep up with a long head of hair. We all know it and have worn it at least once – the good old bob with all its variants has been our absolute favorite hairstyle for years. The timeless classic is constantly being reinterpreted and is anything but boring. In the last few days, however, a whole new look has caught our attention – the glossy bob hairstyle is already being celebrated as THE hairstyle trend for spring 2023 and has taken our hearts by storm! Ready for a little hairstyle update? Then you are right here! What exactly defines the glossy bob and how is the trend hairstyle styled, we will explain to you in our article.

What defines the Glossy Bob hairstyle?

Whether short bob hairstyles from 60 or a cool vintage bob – the bob always feels elegant and timeless and it is impossible to imagine the fashion world without it. At the moment we see the glossy bob hairstyle all over the catwalks and social media and the trend hairstyle is definitely a real eye-catcher. What makes the look so special and unique is not the cut itself, but rather the gorgeous sheen. Translated from English, “glossy” means shiny and that pretty much explains it all.

The glossy bob hairstyle is a short hairstyle that impresses with a glamorous shine. How you wear your hair is purely a matter of taste. It doesn’t matter whether it’s with a pony, with layers or cut to one length – the main thing is that it’s shiny! The shimmering finish comes into its own in the sunlight and the trendy hairstyle provides a well-groomed and elegant touch. The only requirement for the glossy bob hairstyle is that your hair is really healthy – so no split ends and dry tips.

How is the trend hairstyle styled?

As already mentioned, the trend hairstyle is characterized by an iridescent and shiny finish. Proper hair care is the be-all and end-all so that the bob shines in all its glory. A healthy and strong head of hair is the most important basis for absolutely every haircut and regular visits to the hairdresser for trimming are essential. But can we get to the most important point – how is the glossy bob hairstyle styled? The trend hairstyle comes into its own best when you wear your hair straight in a sleek look.

Various gloss products or shine sprays are used to give our hair an extra dose of glamor and to fix the hairstyle. Simply style the hair with the straightening iron (don’t forget the heat protectant), then apply shine spray and voila – you’ve got the glossy bob hairstyle! The trend hairstyle is therefore ideal for making your otherwise lifeless and thin hair shine again in the shortest possible time.