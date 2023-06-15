Gluten intolerance: Oats instead of wheat for sensitive intestines?

The Bioresonance editorial team explains new findings on the alternative oats

Lindenberg, June 14, 2023. Recent scientific findings give hope that oats could be an alternative diet for people with gluten intolerance. The bioresonance editorial team explains the findings and shows what is still important.

Some people get digestive problems after eating wheat-based products. The entire organism suffers from this, for example with headaches and concentration disorders. Medicine speaks of a wheat intolerance, more specifically of gluten intolerance.

Causes of gluten intolerance

As the Bioresonance editorial team reported in a technical article, scientists do not only see the problem in wheat. Environmental conditions are much more important. Holistic practitioners go one step further. Rather, they suspect the causes of intolerance to be the influence of pollutants from the environment and regulatory disorders in the organism itself, such as in the metabolism and digestive system. More on this in the specialist article: Gluten intolerance and misunderstood wheat.

Are oats an alternative to wheat?

Researchers at the Helmholtz Zentrum München German Research Center for Health and the Environment (GmbH) have discovered why oats trigger fewer allergies and intolerances than other types of grain. Together with colleagues from Sweden, they sequenced and analyzed the oat genome for over six years. It turned out that oats have fewer of the proteins that are equivalent to the gluten in wheat. In addition, oats have a higher proportion of dietary fiber beta-glucans than other types of grain, which have a positive effect on metabolic disorders. Oats are therefore considered to be healthier. It may be an alternative for people with gluten intolerance. (Source: Des Hafers Kern, Helmholtz Zentrum München German Research Center for Environmental Health (GmbH), Information Service Science (idw)).

Conclusion of the bioresonance experts

Even if oats seem to be an option, the motto for holistic medicine practitioners is to support the organism holistically in order to better cope with intolerances of any kind. The users of bioresonance according to Paul Schmidt use the corresponding frequency spectra of the digestive system, the metabolism, the immune system and the control of the hormone system, among other things.

Important note: Bioresonance belongs to the field of empirical medicine. Classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic vibrations.

