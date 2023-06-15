SOLUTRANS 2023 The largest meeting of builders is scheduled for November in Lyon Eurexpo – News

After the 2021 edition which recorded a satisfaction rate of both exhibitors and visitors of over 95%, preparations are starting for SOLUTRANS 2023, scheduled from 21 to 25 November 2023 in Lyon Eurexpo. It promises to be the largest meeting of heavy vehicle manufacturers in Europe. In fact, the following will be present, among others: DAF, FORD TRUCKS, IVECO, MAN, MERCEDES, RENAULT TRUCKS, SCANIA.

New energy and engine specialists have also chosen SOLUTRANS this year to convey their messages and the show will also welcome the biggest names in trailer and semi-trailer manufacturers in the world. With almost 25% of international exhibitors registered and around twenty European countries present, SOLUTRANS confirms its international reputation.

The energy transition will be a key part of the ambitious SOLUTRANS 2023 program and will be addressed in relation to 5 major themes: new energies, urban deliveries, retrofitting, driver assistance & connected solutions, and the tyre. Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover increasingly rich content and areas that reflect industry trends. Namely a cargo bike space, a focus on light commercial vehicles, a testing village and three conference spaces.