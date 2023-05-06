goals from Bennacer and Theo Hernandez- breaking latest news

Milan-Lazio, FOLLOW HERE the match action by action

3.37 pm – Milan masters the field

Milan are totally in control of the game for now. Lazio tries to react timidly with a shot from Immobile, easily deflected by the Rossoneri defense.

3.32 pm – As Theo Hernandez scored

Theo’s goal kicked off from Maignan, who recovered the ball and immediately set his left-back in motion. Which burns Milinkovic, who doesn’t make a foul, and takes advantage of the cuts by Saelemaekers and Giroud to reach the edge of the opposing area. Casale and Romagnoli come out late, Theo kicks and beats Provedel.

3.30 pm – Milan doubles

Milan’s 2-0 also arrives. In the 29th minute Theo Hernandez starts like a train, runs all over the pitch, reaches the edge of the penalty area and kicks: Provedel beat.

3.19 pm – Goal from Milan

Milan pass in the 17th minute, goal by Bennacer. The Algerian disturbs Marcos Antonio’s ball in the penalty area, the ball reaches Giroud who, as before, serves it to Bennacer for the simplest of tapins. Milan ahead.

3.16 pm – What happened to Leao

Leao got hurt in the corner to pass Casale. The Portuguese came out touching his groin.

3.11 pm – Injury for Leao

First turning point of the match: muscle problem for Leao, the Portuguese is forced to ask for the substitution. His condition will be evaluated. Saelemaekers took his place.

3.08 pm – Leao’s call

First ring for Leao, in the 7th minute. The Portuguese slips away to the left, closes the Provedel door well.

3.02 pm – Milan-Lazio has begun

Started, Milan-Lazio has begun. Immediately the Rossoneri who get the ball rolling.

2.55 pm – We’re almost there

The teams took to the field. Milan-Lazio starts in a few minutes.

2.46 pm – Marusic: “Close to our goal”

«Very important match, last big match of the season. We play at Milan’s home and, if we win, we are close to our goal». Thus the Lazio full-back Adam Marusicto the microphones of Dazn, a few minutes before the start of the away match against Milan.

2.27 pm – Milan is at the San Siro

We are getting closer and closer to the match. Less than half an hour until the kick-off of Milan-Lazio. The Rossoneri just arrived at San Siro.

2.14 pm – Sarri with Luis Alberto and Zaccagni

Compared to the indications on the eve, Sarri gives space to Luis Alberto (Basic remains out), and Zaccagni (Pedro starts from the bench). For Milan there is Leao with Giroud.

2.01 pm – The official formations

MILAN (4-2-3-1):Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. Coach: Pioli

LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel, Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Zaccagni, Immobile, Felipe Anderson. Coach: Sarri

1.34 pm – Classification detached from Serie A: this is how it works

(Simon Goliath) Six teams are collected in as many points as regards the Champions League race in Serie A. There are three places available, excluding Napoli who won the Scudetto five days early. If they were to close the championship, would you be paired in the standings? Here are the rules and the mechanism for the functioning of the detached ranking. Read the full article HERE

1.15 pm – Messias recalls his past of poverty

(Salvatore Riggio) Messiah to the Champions League magazine he recalls his arrival in Italy: «At first there were difficult moments: once my wife and I went shopping for a week with only 5 euros in our pockets. I worked standing in the middle of the bricks I had to clean and I earned 20 cents for each brick cleaned. It was really tough.”

12.55 pm – Challenge for 20-goal pairs

Olivier Giroud he is the man of important matches for Stefano Pioli: he hasn’t scored in the league since last March 13 against Salernitana. The Rossoneri need their attacking veteran to score valuable points in the Champions League qualification. Pioli challenges his former team, finds another veteran, Cyrus Immobile who together with Zaccagni form a 20-goal duo. Same number of goals for Giroud (8) and Leao (14).

12:43 – Where to watch the match on TV