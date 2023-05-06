Home » Sister Lang 4’s one-off elimination list revealed which team won the Lang 4 one-off ranking? – Minnan Net
Sister Lang 4 started broadcasting yesterday, and Xie Na’s number one popularity also rushed into the hot search topic, which aroused many people’s attention to the sisters of this season. At present, the list of the elimination of Lang 4 has begun to circulate on the Internet. The following is Let’s take a look at the grouping and elimination information of Sister Lang 4 and Yigong with the editor.

Wave 4 one male elimination list

At present, it is reported on the Internet that Langjie 4 is eliminated: Chen Bing, Wang Jiayu, Tang Bohu, Xu Jingyun, Kaili

In addition to the elimination list of the first male, the second male elimination list of Riding the Wind and the Waves 4 was also reported on the Internet: Zhao Lina, Li Caihua, Wang Xiaomin, (Wu Qian, Li Shamin to be determined)

At present, the capacity of the first phase of “Chengfeng 2023” is very large. Immediately after the first stage, the song selection and team formation will be completed, and five people will be eliminated. Half of the sisters don’t know each other, and many foreign sisters don’t even remember their names. I can’t say which stage I’m looking forward to more, because I don’t know everyone well, so let’s just watch. In terms of people, I currently like Liu Yase and Zhifu. They both have extreme styles, one is chic and handsome, and the other is cute and feminine.

Sister Lang 4 ranking

It is reported on the Internet that Langjie 4 is ranked first: Ella is the first. Wu Qian and Choo Ja Hyun are not among the 20 sisters. Gong Linna, Xu Huaiyu, Amber and other sisters who hold explosive songs are all ranked after Xie Na.

Original title: Wave 4 One Male Elimination List Lang Sister 4 One Male Ranking

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

